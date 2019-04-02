BHP says 2019 outlook under review following cyclone disruption

BHP says its FY 2019 production and unit cost guidance are under review due to damage and disruption caused by tropical cyclone Veronica last week, with a preliminary estimate indicating iron ore production will be reduced by 6M-8M metric tons.

BHP’s 2018 iron ore production totaled 275M mt and the company had set a production target of 273M-283M mt for FY 2019.

BHP says its port and rail operations in Port Hedland are operating at reduced rates and are not likely to return to full capacity until later this month due to flooding.

Rio Tinto said yesterday that the combined cost of the cyclone and a January fire at one of its Western Australia ports would cut its iron ore output by 14M mt this year, and Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF) says it expects a 1.5M-2M mt decline in iron ore production from the cyclone.