Exxon considers sale of Nigerian oil and gas fields for up to $3B - Reuters

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) recently held talks on the sale of a suite of oil and gas fields in Nigeria, both onshore and offshore, that could raise as much as $3B, Reuters reports.

XOM officials have held talks in recent weeks with several Nigerian companies to gauge their interest in the fields and may be ready to open a data room to provide technical information such as seismic and production details, according to the report.

XOM is one of the largest oil and gas producers in Nigeria, with 106 operated platforms, and its oil production reached 225K bbl/day in 2017.