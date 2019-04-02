Jefferies likes Quest and LabCorp in premarket analyst action

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) initiated with Buy rating and $630 (9% upside) price target. Shares up a fraction premarket.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) upgraded to Buy with a $35 (28% upside) price target at BTIG Research.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) upgraded to Buy at Jefferies citing upside from the rollout of UnitedHealth Group's preferred lab network. Shares up 1% premarket. Both DGX and LH have ~$1B of UNH's $8B annual lab spend so they should see market share gains.

LabCorp (NYSE:LH) upgraded to Buy at Jefferies citing the upside from the rollout of UnitedHealth Group's preferred lab network. Shares up 1% premarket.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens. Shares down 1% premarket.