Lamb Weston +7% after strong quarter, guidance boost

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) shoots higher after the company tops FQ3 estimates and lifts full-year guidance.

Volume was up 4.0% during the quarter and price/mix impacted sales by 3.0%. Gross margin was reported at 29.5% of sales vs. 28.1% a year ago and 27.4% consensus.

CEO update: "Strong execution by our commercial teams drove an overall good balance of price/mix improvement and volume growth, while our supply chain team generated operating efficiencies and cost savings to expand gross margins. In addition, we continued to make good progress on our initiatives to invest in production capacity, as well as operating, sales and product innovation capabilities that we believe will support sustainable, profitable growth over the long term."

Looking ahead, Lamb Weston expects sales to increase at a high single digit rate vs. prior guidance for a mid-to-high single digit rate. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to land in a range of $895M to $905M for the full year vs. $870M to $880M prior range.

LW +7.05% premarket to $79.14.

