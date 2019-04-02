FDA OKs expanded use for Iradimed 3880 vital signs monitor

The FDA grants 510(k) clearance for neonatal use of the pulse oximetry and capnography (monitoring carbon dioxide concentration in respiratory gases) monitoring features of IRADIMED's (NASDAQ:IRMD) 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

CEO Roger Susi says, "With this clearance, the full capabilities of the 3880 MRI-compatible patient vital signs monitoring system are now available for use on all patients. Not only does this allow us to offer clinicians greater flexibility when using our monitor, it also strengthens our competitive position."