BlackRock makes sweeping changes to spur growth

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the world's largest money manager, is naming new leaders at a key investment division, reorganizing sales staff, moving about two dozen directors into different roles, and expanding responsibilities of two contenders in the race to succeed CEO Laurence Fink, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing an internal memo.

Among a group of potential successors to Fink, two will get expanded responsibilities--Mark McCombe and Mark Wiedman.

McCombe's responsibilities for the Americas will be split with Mark Wiedman, who was recently named head of the company's international business and corporate strategy.

McCombe will run operations in U.S. and Canada and will get wider responsibilities over several sales teams, including those who deal with the world's largest investment institutions and gatekeepers; Wiedman will head up Latin America, along with Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

At BlackRock's alternatives unit, Edwin Conway, who previously led BlackRock's interactions with institutional clients, will have day-to-day management of the business, which invests in such things as energy pipelines, loans, and other nontraditional assets.

Also, Jim Barry, who heads BlackRock's real assets business, will become the alternatives group's investment chief.

The alternatives group will also get a sales staff of more than 50 people, the first time it's had a dedicated sales team.

