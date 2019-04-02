NextDecade, Shell unveil 20-year LNG supply deal from Rio Grande project

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) says it signed a 20-year agreement with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) for the supply of 2M mt/year of liquefied natural gas from its Rio Grande LNG export project in Brownsville, Tex.

NEXT says the sale and purchase agreement is the first-ever long-term contract with LNG produced out of the U.S. to be indexed to Brent and comes with full destination flexibility.

The deal calls for Shell to buy LNG on a free-on-board basis starting from the commercial operation date of Rio Grande LNG, currently expected in 2023.

"The U.S. is the fastest growing source of new LNG supply, so it makes sense for us to be involved," says Shell executive VP Steve Hill. "Diversification helps from several perspectives. You reduce your operational risk on any one project. Having different locations provides different options for which cargoes go where."

With most Asian LNG contracts priced off oil, U.S. LNG projects that can offer a diversity of price indexation beyond U.S. gas prices may be able to capture more market, says Credit Suisse analyst Saul Kavonic.