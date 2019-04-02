American Express, Delta Air Lines renew partnership through 2029

American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) renew their partnership for 11 years, extending their Delta SkyMiles Credit Cards from American Express through the end of 2029.

Delta gains 4.6% in premarket trading, while American Express is up 0.3% .

The pact includes ongoing investment in benefits for Delta SkyMiles Credit Cards from American Express, the companies say.

Delta expects its benefit from the relationship to double to almost $7B per year by 2023, up from $3.4B in 2018.

American Express expects "attractive growth economics" over the term of the agreement and affirms its previous guidance for 2019 of FX-adjusted revenue growth of 8%-10% and adjusted EPS of $7.85-$8.35.

The economics of the new terms aren't expected to have a material effect on American Express's Q1 results.

