WBA, EVOK and UGI among premarket losers

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) -52% on Q4 earnings.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) -46% on receiving CRL for Gimoti NDA.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) -39% on withdrawal of Renuvion application.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) -22% after Five Star Senior Living restructures business arrangements.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) -12% .

NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) -10% .

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) -10% on Q2 earnings.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) -9% on presenting data from Phase 2 study evaluating Onvansertib in combination with Zytiga in patients with mCRPC.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) -7% .

UGI (NYSE:UGI) -7% on acquiring 69.2M common units of AmeriGas Partners.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) -7% .

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) -6% on FY results.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) -6% on registering up to 10.2M shares to sell on behalf of holders.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) -5% .