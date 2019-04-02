Clovis up 3% premarket on Rubraca data in pancreatic cancer

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) is up 3% premarket on light volume in reaction to interim results from an investigator-initiated Phase 2 study evaluating Rubraca (rucaparib) as first-line maintenance therapy in pancreatic cancer patients following induction with platinum-based chemo. The data were presented at AACR in Atlanta.

Preliminary results suggest that treatment with the PARP inhibitor provides a disease control benefit in patients with BRCA1, BRCA2 or PALB2 mutations, a population representing 5 - 8% of pancreatic cancer cases.

The primary endpoint of the 42-subject study is progression-free survival (PFS). In 19 evaluable patients, median PFS was 9.1 months from the start of Rubraca treatment. Median overall survival has not been reached. The response rate was 36.8% (n=7/19), including one complete responder. The disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 89.5% (n=17/19) at week 8.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most treatment-resistant cancers with a five-year survival rate of only 8.5%.