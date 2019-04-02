Rosenblatt starts Roku at Neutral amid margin challenge

Rosenblatt has initiated coverage of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) at Neutral, saying the company needs more premium content on the Roku channel to justify a higher valuation.

Intrinsic value is more than reflected in the current price, analyst Mark Zgutowicz writes, and limited scale means it can't increase premium inventory costs outside the channel. Meanwhile, ad margins are continuing to compress. (h/t Bloomberg)

He's set a price target at $63, implying 8.8% downside; average analyst price target is $66.92 compared to current pricing of $69.11.