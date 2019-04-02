Senior Housing Properties plunges on Five Star deal, dividend cut

Senior Housing Properties (NASDAQ:SNH) drops 21% after its restructured arrangement with Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) leads to Senior Housing cutting its annual dividend to an expected 55 cents per share from 65 cents.

SNH also expects to sell properties valued at up to $900M to achieve a debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of about 6.0x by the end of 2019.

As part of the deal, SNH will increase its ownership in Five Star to ~34% from its current 8.3% stake; SNH holders will get five FVE shares for each SNH share held, resulting in SNH holders owning ~51% of Five Star.

SNH says shareholders' Five Star holdings may help compensate for the lower dividend rate.

Previously: Five Star Senior Living restructures arrangements with Senior Housing (April 2)