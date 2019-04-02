Airline investors cheer Delta results

A lift in guidance by Delta Air Lines (DAL +4% ) is giving airline sector investors a reason to be confident, with some peers following Delta higher in early trading.

Delta says it expects Q1 revenue growth of about 7% vs. +5% to +6% prior view and EPS of $0.85 to $0.95 vs. $0.70 to $0.90 prior view and $0.80 consensus.

Delta's strong read could alleviate some of the anxiety over a Q1 that is being considered a disruptive period for the U.S. airline with the government shutdown impacting some bookings, the Boeing 737 Max crash and more system outages than normal.

Delta is due to report full Q1 results next week.

On watch: Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.2% ), American Airlines (AAL +0.9% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -0.8% ), Alaska Air Group (ALK), Mesa Air (MESA +1.7% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -0.4% ), United Continental (UAL +2.9% ), JetBlue (JBLU), SkyWest (SKYW -0.6% ).

Related ETF: JETS.

