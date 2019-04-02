Stocks rest after yesterday's rally; Walgreens weighs on Dow

Stocks open with slight losses following yesterday's strong start to the quarter; Dow -0.3% , S&P -0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

U.S. durable goods orders sank 1.6% in February from January, the Commerce Department said.

European bourses trade in the green, with U.K.'s FTSE +1% , Germany's DAX +0.6% and France's CAC +0.3% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished flat while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.2% .

In U.S. corporate news, Walgreens Boots Alliance ( -12.7% ) drags on the Dow after missing earnings estimates and saying it expects its FY 2019 adjusted EPS growth to be roughly flat compared to previous guidance of 7%-12% growth.

Among the S&P 500 sectors, communication services ( +0.1% ), information technology ( +0.1% ) and energy ( +0.1% ) open higher, while consumer staples ( -0.4% ) and financials ( -0.3% ) underperform the broader market.

U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year yield 3 bps lower to 2.29% and the 10-year yield down by 2 bps to 2.48%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.37.