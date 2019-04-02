YGYI's Khrysos Industries inks $11M supply contract for CBD isolate powder

Youngevity International (YGYI -4.1% ) executes a one year supply and processing agreement to produce 99% pure CBD (No THC) Isolate.

Shipping is expected to begin in April and continue in equal amounts through March of 2020.

The company says that the contract encompasses 50% of the production capacity, and due to customer demand, it plans to increase end to end processing capabilities by 10 times in Q3 2019 as well as estimates annual revenue potential in excess of $220M at current market prices.

Additionally, the company files to delay its 10K, and anticipates 2018 revenue will ~$162.4M down from $165.7M last year.

Anticipates a decrease in operating loss, as well as expects to report a significantly higher net loss for the year.