Wells Fargo rolls out contactless consumer cards

Wells Fargo (WFC -0.2% ) launches contactless consumer credit and debit cards, allowing customers to complete a transaction with a tap at millions of merchants.

This week, new Wells Fargo consumer credit cardholders began receiving cards with the contactless feature when opening an account.

Existing Wells Fargo credit cardholders will get a new contactless card when their current credit card expires.

Consumer debit cards with the new feature will start to become available this summer.

