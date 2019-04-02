Lantheus teams up with Cerevast in retinal vein occlusion

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH -0.9% ) will collaborate with Cerevast Medical on a treatment for retinal vein occlusion (RVO), a common cause of vision loss due to restricted blood flow in the eye's retinal vein from blood clots.

The partnership will leverage Cerevast's non-invasive ultrasound technology with Lantheus' microbubbles. Specifically, Cerevast plans to treat RVO by applying its ultrasound approach across the closed eyelid in patients who have received an intravenous dose of microbubbles (microbubble-mediated ultrasound).

A Phase 2b clinical trial should launch in H2. If all goes well, commercialization could commence in 2023.

Under the terms of the deal, LNTH will exclusively supply its microbubble vials and activation devices to Cerevast at an undisclosed transfer price and will be eligible for royalties on net sales. Cerevast will be responsible for regulatory filings in the U.S., Europe and China and the commercialization of its RVO technology.

Specific financial terms are not disclosed.