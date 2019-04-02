ComScore calms down as Needham calls sell-off overdone

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is still seeing heavy volume today but with calmer trade, up 0.6% after yesterday's 30% tailspin following the surprise exit of its top two execs.

Volume at 314,000 shares has already well surpassed average daily volume of 185,000 shares.

Needham has weighed in on the move, saying the sell-off was "overdone": "The strategy and vision last week and today are identical, so if investors believed in it last week, there should be no value difference today," writes analyst Laura Martin. A key difference between old and new management was that new management wanted faster revenue and free cash flow growth, which usually aligns better with the Street. (h/t Bloomberg)

Meanwhile, the addition of Irwin Gotlieb not only gets comScore a boardmember but a de facto head of sales, she says.

Her price target is $28, now implying a heavy 96% upside.