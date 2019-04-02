Production at Angola's Kaombo deepwater project set to ramp up, Total says

Total (TOT -0.1% ) says it has started up production from its second floating production, storage and offloading unit of its $16B ultra-deepwater Kaombo development offshore Angola.

TOT expects production from the project to double with the start of the 115K bbl/day Kaombo Sul FPSO, after the 115K bbl/day Kaombo Norte unit came online in July 2018.

The Kaombo development is Angola's biggest offshore project and is vital to the country's oil-reliant economy.

TOT operates the Kaombo project with a 30% stake, alongside partners Sonangol (30%), the Sonangol Sinopec JV (20%), Exxon Mobil (15%) and Portugal's Galp (5%).