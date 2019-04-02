Serco awarded $82M Nexgen IT services task order for the U.S. Air Force

Serco Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Serco Group (OTCPK:SECCF) has been awarded a new task order under the GSA Alliant 2 Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contract to manage, configure, deploy, sustain, and enhance NexGen IT program solutions for Air Force Civil Engineering.

The five and half year contract has one-year base period with four option years and a six-month extension of service option with a total value of $82.3M.

Serco will be responsible for successful configuration, software development, fielding, deployment, operations support, and sustainment of the IBM TRIRIGA-based solution in a cloud environment.