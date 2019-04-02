Fiat U.S. sales fall 7% in March

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) unit sales -7.0% to 200,307 vs. -7.6% forecast by Edmunds.

"The industry had a tough first quarter but with spring finally starting to show its face and continued strong economic indicators -- such as a boost in housing sales, lower lending rates and a strong labor market -- we are confident that new vehicle sales demand will strengthen going forward," says top Fiat U.S. sales exec Reid Bigland.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -45% to 847 units; Chrysler -38% to 12,169; Jeep -11% to 87,328; Dodge -6% to 46,367 units; Ram +15% to 51,822; Alfa Romeo -31% to 1,774 units.

Notable model sales: Wrangler -21% to 21,963 units; Cherokee -23% to 18,262; Ram P/U +9% to 45,187; ProMaster Van +101% to 4,928.

2019 Fiat U.S. sales YTD -3% to 498,425 units.