Barfresh Food slides 11% post FY results

Barfresh Food (OTCQB:BRFH -11% ) reported FY revenue growth of 113.1% Y/Y to $4.24M.

Gross profit for FY18 increased 600 bps to 51%.

Operating loss improved 31% Y/Y to $6.1M, driven by higher gross profit margin on higher sales and lower G&A expenses.

The Company had $1M of cash and $1.2M of inventory on its balance sheet.

During Q1 2019, the company has raised ~$4.3M of capital through the combination of a private placement of equity, and the cash exercise of existing warrants.

Over 350 school locations and 100 armed forces dining facilities were signed entering 2019.

Previously: Barfresh Food Group reports FY results (Apr. 01 2019)