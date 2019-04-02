Energy Transfer opens China office to meet demand for ethane, LNG

Energy Transfer (ET +0.4% ) says it is opening an office in Beijing, the company's first office outside the U.S., a move it says will allows it to better leverage increasing opportunities in the exportation of energy products to China and other Asian markets.

ET says its Beijing office will support the marketing and sales of energy products including liquefied natural gas, ethane, propane, butane, natural gasoline and crude oil.

Last week, ET unveiled plans to convert its existing Lake Charles LNG import and regasification terminal to an LNG export facility with a liquefaction capacity of 16.45M mt/year for export to China and other global markets.