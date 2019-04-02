Shell to quit U.S. refining lobby over disagreement on climate change

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A +0.5% ) says it will leave a leading U.S. refining lobby due to disagreement on climate policies.

Shell says a review of its association with 19 key industry groups found "material misalignment" over climate policy with the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers and will let its membership in the group lapse next year.

The company says AFPM has not stated support for the goal of the Paris climate accord and opposes a price on carbon.

Shell also found "some" misalignment with nine other trade associations, including the American Petroleum Institute, and says it will continue to engage with those groups over climate policies and monitor their alignment.

The review likely will reverberate across the industry, as most of Shell's peers are members of the same groups and already face shareholder pressure to line up their business models with the Paris agreement.