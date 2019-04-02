Idera up 8% on early-stage tilsotolimod data

Thinly traded nano cap Idera Pharmaceuticals (IDRA +7.7% ) is up on average volume on the heels of data from a Phase 1 clinical trial, ILLUMINATE-101, evaluating tilsotolimod in patients with treatment-resistant solid tumors. The results are being presented today at AACR in Atlanta.

The disease control rate (responders + stable cancer) was 44.8% (n=13/29), but there were no responders. Five of the 13 experienced maximum tumor shrinkage greater than 10% from baseline. Duration of stable cancer ranged from 1.3 months to 9.7+ months with three ongoing.

No correlations were observed between dose levels and efficacy.

A Phase 3 study, ILLUMINATE-301, evaluating tilsotolimod (IMO-2125) combined with with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Yervoy (ipilimumab) compared to Yervoy alone in melanoma patients resistant to anti-PD-1 treatment is currently recruiting subjects.