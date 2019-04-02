U.S. regulatory propose to limit big banks holding TLAC debt

U.S. banking regulators propose to limit interconnectedness of large banks to cushion the blow if a megabank collapses.

The proposal aims to discourage global systemically important bank holding companies from purchasing large amounts of "total loss-absorbing capacity" debt by requiring the banks to hold additional capital against the debt.

The proposal, made by the Federal Reserve Board, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, would also require the holding companies of GSIBs to report publicly their TLAC debt outstanding.

Comments will be accepted for 60 days after the proposal's publication in the Federal Register.

