Verizon targets children's market with new plan

Verizon (VZ -0.9% ) is looking to provide your child's first phone plan with the introduction of its "Just Kids" offering.

That's a mix-and-match plan that boasts strong parental controls. Verizon says if a member has three of its latest unlimited lines on one account, adding a line on Just Kids can come down to $5 more per month on autopay.

Along with Verizon's Smart Family Premium controls, the plan includes 5 GB of 4G LTE data and unlimited talk/text to 20 parent-defined contacts.