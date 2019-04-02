Honeywell to boost energy efficiency of Newark

Honeywell (HON -0.2% ) is partnering in an energy savings improvement project to help the City of Newark, New Jersey save money and taxpayer dollars.

The company will lead a program to upgrade building infrastructure in 17 facilities - from City Hall to Symphony Hall - and help cut the city's annual energy operating costs by an estimated 36% with a potential savings of nearly $1M a year.

Honeywell is contracting with many local resources to complete the work, with approximately 40% of the project labor coming from Newark residents.