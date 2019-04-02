WarnerMedia to sell office-tower stake for more than $2B

WarnerMedia (T -0.7% ) has agreed to sell its stake in a West Manhattan Hudson Yards tower for more than $2B to Related Cos. and its partners, according to reports.

AT&T would lease back the 1.5M square feet in 30 Hudson Yards over 15-20 years for operations. Related is building the $25B Hudson Yards project.

The former Time Warner had sold its Columbus Circle headquarters for $1.3B to a group led by Related in 2014, after which it announced a move to 30 Hudson Yards.

AT&T is looking to cut debt after taking on its megadeal for Time Warner.