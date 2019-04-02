Amira Nature Foods -15% after sales update

Amira Nature Foods (NYSE:ANFI) falls 15.3% after updating on six-month results for the period ending last September 30. The company reported a revenue tally of $123.7M for the period.

The company is not providing guidance for the remaining half of the fiscal year that ended on March 31, due in part to Amira's capital constraints and the financial climate in India.

Shares of ANFI have doubled since the start of the year after a freefall during the back half of last year.

Previously: Amira Nature Foods announces revenue for six months ended September 30 (April 1)