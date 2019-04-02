Fortescue Metals OKs development of $2.6B Australian iron ore project

Fortescue Metals (OTCQX:FSUMF +1.7% ) and Taiwanese partner Formosa Steel say they will move forward with development of the Iron Bridge magnetite iron ore project in Western Australia, with plans to spend $2.6B (A$3.7B) to substantially boost the grade of its iron ore exports.

Fortescue expects the project to produce 22M mt/year of 67% iron ore magnetite concentrate when it is running at full operational capacity, with delivery of first ore anticipated in H1 2022.

The Iron Bridge approval follows Fortescue's decision less than a year ago to build the $1.2B Eliwana hematite iron ore mine due to begin production in late 2020.