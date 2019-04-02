Trillium adds STING candidate to pipeline

Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL -4.4% ) has added a STING (stimulator of interferon genes) agonist program to its pipeline named TTI-10001, a development that apparently lacks investor enthusiasm.

STING is a signaling protein involved in sensing DNA in the liquid inside a cell (cytosolic) that plays a key role in promoting tumor immunity.

The company says its candidate is different from others considering its small molecule characteristics, including favorable potency, cell permeability and enhanced tumor retention, adding that other candidates are based on high molecular weight molecules called cyclic dinucleotides that have undesirable properties.

Preclinical data presented at AACR in Atlanta showed that intratumoral administration of TTI-10001 induced complete regression in both injected and distal tumors in mouse models.