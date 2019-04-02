Medley Management down ~10% on lower Q4 sales and profitability

Medley Management sinks (MDLY -9.8% ) as Q4 earnings came in below expectations.

Revenues were down 30% Y/Y to $12.6M due to lower base management fees and incentive fees from permanent capital vehicles as a result of a decrease in fee earning assets under management, partly offset by an increase in other revenue and fees.

Reports net loss attributable to MDLY of $3.9M compared to net income of $0.6M last year, and pre-tax core net loss was $1.4M vs. income of $2.5M in Q4 2017

Core EBITDA was down from $5.5M to $1.5M.

The company ends the quarter with fee earning assets under management of $2.8B (-12%), and total assets under management of $4.7B (-9%)

Previously: Medley Management misses by $0.10, misses on revenue (April 2)