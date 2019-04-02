Wynn Resorts +2% after MA Gaming Commission report filed

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has issued a 199-page report on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) regarding the suitability of the company in regard to its application for a gaming license in the state.

The report arrived just in front of three days of commission hearings in Boston on the issue.

The report indicates that the investigation determined Wynn execs and outside counsel attempted to protect Steve Wynn as a part of a coverup, including not following policies and procedures when allegations were filed of sexual misconduct.

The commission is advised to evaluate Wynn's "remedial measures" in light of the evidence provided in the report.

Shares of Wynn are up 1.99% on the day, with many of the report findings anticipated or already known by investors and analysts.

Previously: Union Gaming expects a win for Wynn in Massachusetts (April 2)