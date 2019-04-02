KKR, BlackRock said to seek $3B loan for Adnoc Pipelines

KKR (KKR -2.3%) and BlackRock (BLK -0.5%) seek to raise a $3B loan to fund their acquisition of a stake in Abu Dhabi National Oil's pipeline business, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the plan.
The two companies' special-purpose vehicle has contacted foreign banks for a 23-year facility, the people said. Sumitomo Mitsui (SMFG +0.6%) Banking and BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF +2.8%) are among the banks helping to arrange the loan.
In February, KKR and BlackRock agreed to invest $4B in Adnoc's oil pipelines, creating a new company, Adnoc Oil Pipelines, which will lease the assets for 23 years.
