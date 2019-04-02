Exxon to expand Singapore complex in upgrade to higher-value products

Exxon Mobil (XOM -0.6% ) says it made a final investment decision on a multi-billion dollar expansion of its Singapore integrated manufacturing complex to convert fuel oil and other bottom-of-the-barrel crude products to increase yields of higher-value products.

XOM says the expansion project is part of its plan to significantly increase the downstream and chemical earnings potential of the Singapore facility, which includes the company's largest refinery - with a capacity of 592K bbl/day - as well as the world’s only steam cracker capable of cracking crude oil.

XOM says the expansion will add the capacity to increase production of cleaner fuels with lower-sulfur content by 48K bbl/day, including high-quality fuels to enable customers to meet the International Maritime Organization’s new 0.5% sulfur requirement.

Engineering, procurement and construction activities have begun, and project startup is anticipated in 2023; XOM does not disclose cost estimates for the expansion.