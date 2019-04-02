BioHiTech Global rallies 11.2% post FY results

BioHiTech Global (BHTG +11.2% ) reported FY revenue growth of 38.8% Y/Y to $3.36M.

The company received $3.5M in cash and $2M in assets from Kinderhook Industries backed Gold Medal Group into subsidiary to advance planned US HEBioT facility roll-out strategy.

Recurring revenue derived from rental, service and maintenance increased 11.1% Y/Y to $1.8M;

Gross margin rose by 2,080 bps to 51.2% & rental, service and maintenance gross margin increased by 570 bps to 31.3%.

The total number of units under lease contract grew by 86.8% to 170 units, reflecting the successful deployment of less expensive Revolution Series Digesters.

The company completed the uplisting of its common stock to The Nasdaq Capital Market in the Q2 2018.

