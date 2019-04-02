YouTube execs ignored "toxic" content concerns - Bloomberg

YouTube (GOOG -0.1% )(GOOGL -0.1% ) execs ignored concerns about "toxic" content on the platform, according to a Bloomberg report.

In the past few years, "scores of people" at YouTube and Google "raised concerns about the mass of false, incendiary and toxic content." Several people either suggested changes or tracked the frequency of the toxic content to show upper management, who were more concerned with engagement.

A company spokeswoman denies the claims and says YouTube has spent the past two years focused on finding solutions to the problem.

Advertisers pulled away from YouTube in 2017 and earlier this year after ads appeared next to inappropriate content.