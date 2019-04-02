Teck Resources, Korea Zinc agree to 67% higher processing charge - Reuters

Teck Resources (TECK) and Korea Zinc have agreed to annual concentrate treatment charges of ~$245/ton, 67% higher than last year but in line with current spot treatment charges in China, which have soared to $240/ton from a low of $12.50 at the start of 2018, Reuters reports.

The two companies are major players in the metals sector, and their agreement on yearly processing charges often establishes a benchmark widely used throughout the industry.

The prices charged by smelters for turning concentrates into refined metal rise as mine supply increases, as there is more competition among miners to find smelters to process their material.

Last year, the zinc industry agreed to a 15% drop in annual zinc processing fees to $147/ton due to low availability of concentrates.