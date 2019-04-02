Baidu logs most autonomous miles in Beijing

Baidu (BIDU +1.2% ) has driven the most autonomous miles in Beijing, according to a new report from local transportation regulators.

Eight companies have self-driving vehicles on the road in the city, but Baidu's test vehicles logged nearly 140,000 km last year, accounting for about 91% of the total miles.

Baidu's open Apollo autonomous vehicle platform has partnerships with 135 car manufacturers, parts suppliers, and other industry players.

Tencent and Didi Chuxing are among the other self-driving testers on Beijing roads.

Note that the report was scant on details and didn't include metrics like how often a human needed to intervene, which California required of Apple and others testing in the state.