Stocks mixed at noon as consumer staples, energy drag on markets

The Nasdaq emerges into positive territory as the S&P 500 claws its way to break-even at noon in New York trading.
The Nasdaq (+0.1%), S&P 500 (-0.1%), and the Dow (-0.3%).
Consumer staples (-0.7%) and energy (-0.6%) are the biggest decliners among S&P 500 sectors, while materials (+0.2%) and financials (+0.1%) outperform the broader market.
Among individual stocks, AbbVie (+2.6%), Facebook (+2.6%), and Delta Air LInes (+7.0%) exhibit strength, while Walgreens Boots Alliance (-12%), CVS (-2.5%), and AmerisourceBergen (-3.6%) slide.
Crude oil advances 1.2% to $62.33 per barrel.
10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down almost 3 basis points to 2.476%.
The Dollar Index rises 0.2% to 97.52.
