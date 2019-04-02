Stocks mixed at noon as consumer staples, energy drag on markets

The Nasdaq emerges into positive territory as the S&P 500 claws its way to break-even at noon in New York trading.

The Nasdaq ( +0.1% ), S&P 500 ( -0.1% ), and the Dow ( -0.3% ).

Consumer staples ( -0.7% ) and energy ( -0.6% ) are the biggest decliners among S&P 500 sectors, while materials ( +0.2% ) and financials ( +0.1% ) outperform the broader market.

Among individual stocks, AbbVie (+2.6% ), Facebook ( +2.6% ), and Delta Air LInes ( +7.0% ) exhibit strength, while Walgreens Boots Alliance ( -12% ), CVS ( -2.5% ), and AmerisourceBergen ( -3.6% ) slide.

Crude oil advances 1.2% to $62.33 per barrel.

10-year Treasury rallies, pushing yield down almost 3 basis points to 2.476%.