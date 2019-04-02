Energy Focus tumbles 50% post Q4 results miss
- Energy Focus (EFOI -50.4%) reported Q4 revenue decrease of 34% Y/Y to $3.12M. Segment Sales: Commercial products sales were $1.2M (-60.4% Y/Y), declines were due to unexpected budgetary delays, push outs in retrofit project starts and losses to lower priced competitors; and Military and maritime products sales were $1.9M (+12.4% Y/Y).
- Q4 Gross margin fell by 3,370 bps to 0.61%; Loss from operations expanded to $2.97M, compared to $1.88M a year ago; and Adj. EBITDA loss expanded to $2.48M, compared to $1.26M last year.
- Net cash used in operating activities for the quarter were $2.95M, compared to $1.19M a year ago.
- Company has Cash and cash equivalents of $6.34M, as of December 31, 2018.
- Energy Focus announced that, following a process to evaluate its strategic options, it has completed a strategic financing, which includes changes to its Board of Directors.
- The strategic financing provided company with about $1.7M in exchange for subordinated convertible promissory notes. In connection with the financing, the Board of Directors appointed James Tu and Robert Farkas to join the Board, effective following the filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K.
- Mr. Tu will also return to the position of Chairman, CEO and President and serve as its interim CFO effective April 2, 2019.
- The Company’s initial actions included the elimination of 12 positions, restructuring of the sales organization and incentive plan, flattening of the senior management team, additional operational streamlining, management compensation reductions, and outsourcing of certain functions including warehousing and marketing.
