PayPal invests in blockchain firm working on identity control

PayPal (PYPL -0.5% ) is investing in a startup that's developing a way for individuals to own their online identities without middlemen like Facebook, Forbes reports.

The fintech company made the investment in Cambridge Blockchain, its first in blockchain, "because it is applying blockchain for digital identity in a way that we believe could benefit financial services companies including PayPal," a PayPal spokesman told Forbes.

Specifically, is looking at how it might use Cambridge Blockchain's platform to let users prove they're who they are without unnecessarily sharing information.

Previously: PayPal ends flat-fee pricing for friends and family outside U.S. (April 2)