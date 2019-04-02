New Dow +4% in trading debut, wins Buy ratings from several analysts

Dow Inc. (DOW +4.5% ) surges on its first day of trading as an independent chemical company, and the stock is initiated with positive views at several firms.

"Dow offers a compelling value opportunity," says Goldman's Robert Koort, noting that the shares will pay a "best-in-class" dividend yield of ~5.6%; the company's plastics business is approaching a cyclical low set to rebound in 2020, Koort says, as he initiates coverage with a Street-high $71 price target.

Morgan Stanley analyst Vincent Andrews initiates Dow with an Overweight rating and $61 price target, stating that the company has his preferred capital allocation plan for commodity chemical companies: a "significant return of capital to shareholders, low risk/high reward/short payback period capex, and no large-scale M&A."

BMO Capital's John McNulty starts Dow at Outperform with a $64 price target, seeing a "compelling" risk/reward profile despite a "tough" macro environment and saying management's focus on returns, capital discipline and return of cash to shareholders "should better serve investors in the future."

BofA/Merrill's Steve Byrne initiates Dow with a Buy and $64 price target, citing under-appreciated profitability potential, productivity improvements and cross-business collaboration initiatives.