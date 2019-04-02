Gulf Resources opens two bromine and crude salt facilities

Thinly traded Gulf Resources shares rises (GURE +10.6% ) as after 18 months the company receives approval from the PRC local government to open its bromine factories #Subdivision of Factory No. 1 and #7, and commence operations within this week or next week.

Factory #7 is expected to have the highest production capacity among the company's factories.

Expects work on factories #1 and #9 to be completed soon, with full approval in the next one to two months and commence production by end of Q2 2019.

The remaining three factories #2, #8 and #10 have both internal and external issues, and the company believes that the issues can be resolved within the 2H 2019 and all seven factories to be operational by end of 2019.