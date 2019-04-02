Vivendi says it won't use requested buyback authorization

Vivendi (VIVHY -0.2% ) says it won't use authorizations for stock repurchases that are being requested at its upcoming annual general meeting.

Responding to shareholder questions, the company says it "undertakes not to use" the authorizations under resolutions 29 (public share buyback offer – OPRA), 30 (authorization to increase the share capital with retention of preferential subscription rights) and 31 (authorization to increase the share capital by way of the capitalization of reserves or premium) in the event of a public offer on shares.

The annual meeting is set for April 15 and Vivendi will publish its Q1 revenue numbers that morning.