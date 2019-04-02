WTO sees world trade growth slowing on tariffs, uncertainty

World trade faces strong headwinds this year and next after rising trade tensions and increased economic uncertainty led to lower-than-expected grade growth last year, the World Trade Organization said Tuesday.

WTO economists expect merchandise trade volume growth to subside to 2.6% this year, down from 3.0% in 2018.

The 2018 growth estimate trails WTO's forecast of 3.9% in September.

If trade tensions ease, merchandise trade volume growth can rally to 3.0% next year, they said.

New tariffs and retaliatory measures, weaker global economic growth, volatility in financial markets, and tighter monetary conditions weighed on trade activity last year.

Consensus estimates peg GDP growth at 2.6% in both 2019 and 2020, down from 2.9% in 2018.