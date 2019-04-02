Morgan Stanley positive on Kellogg divestiture

Morgan Stanley updates on Kellogg (K +0.3% ) following the sale of the cookies, fruit snacks and pie crusts businesses to Ferrero.

The firm thinks the divestiture made strategic sense due to Kellogg's subscale positioning in cookies (9% share vs. #1 MDLZ at 43% share) and fruit snacks (12% share vs. the #1 GIS at 47% share).

"The businesses are less attractive with declining revenue (roughly a -LSD% three year topline CAGR and -MSD% last year) and slightly lower margins than the US snacks average," notes analyst Dara Mohsenian.

MS keeps an In-Line rating on Kellogg and price target of $56.

Previously: Kellogg sells Keebler and other brands to Ferrero (April 1)