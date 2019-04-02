Thyssenkrupp, Tata Steel see little room for more JV concessions - Reuters

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF +0.5% ) and Tata Steel see little scope for making more concessions to try to win regulatory approval for their planned joint venture, casting doubt over whether the deal will go ahead, Reuters reports.

The companies' concessions include selling two hot-dip galvanizing plants in Spain and Belgium that supply the automotive industry, and selling packaging steel activities operated by Tata Steel in Britain and Belgium, according to the report.

The concessions are "extensive and substantial," says Thyssenkrupp CEO Guido Kerkhoff, without divulging the contents of the proposal. "At the same time, it is acceptable to the joint venture partners and no risk to the industrial logic of the joint venture."

Overall, the assets offered for sale account for a low single-digit percentage of the JV’s pro-forma sales of €17B, according to the report.