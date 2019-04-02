JPMorgan bullish on Netflix and its strong content pipeline

JPMorgan backs its Overweight rating on Netflix (NFLX -0.4% ) on on confidence the 2019 pipeline is very strong.

"We believe the underlying secular shift toward on-demand entertainment remains strong, as does NFLX’s original content slate," writes analyst Doug Anmuth.

"We believe NFLX’s 1Q content slate performed very well," he adds.

Anmuth and team also have their eyes on elevated web search interest for a number of Netflix original programs such The Umbrella Academy, Sex Education and Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.